Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Groningen Airport Eelde forge partnership to enhance regional aviation

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Groningen Airport Eelde (GAE) are embarking on a collaborative partnership aimed at enhancing route development and commercial real estate projects at GAE. This initiative aligns with the outgoing cabinet’s vision for improved cooperation between regional airports and Schiphol.

GAE, a crucial player in the Northern Netherlands’ economic landscape, seeks to bolster its societal and economic impact, with a focus on sustainable aviation initiatives like hydrogen implementation. Through this partnership, Schiphol will leverage its expertise and experience to support GAE’s growth and sustainability objectives.

Robert Carsouw, CFO and interim CEO of Schiphol, emphasises the importance of cooperation among Dutch airports to optimise airport capacity and advance sustainability goals. Meiltje de Groot, Director of GAE, expresses gratitude for the collaboration, highlighting the opportunity for mutual learning and advancement in sustainable aviation practices.