Amsterdam Schiphol Airport sees 5% passenger growth in July 2024

In July 2024, Schiphol Airport handled 6.3 million passengers, reflecting a 5% increase compared to July 2023. Of these, 4.2 million were direct travellers, while 2.1 million were transfer passengers.

The most popular destinations were Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, and Greece.

Schiphol recorded 42,452 flights, a 4% rise from 2023, with 34,669 flights to European destinations and 7,783 to intercontinental locations.

Despite a slight 1% decline in all-cargo flights (1,304 total), cargo volume surged by 13%, reaching 128,192 tonnes.