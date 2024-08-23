WFS introduces electric cargo towing vehicles at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, leading in sustainability efforts

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has become the first cargo handler at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) to deploy electric cargo towing vehicles as part of its sustainability initiatives.

In partnership with TCR, WFS has introduced the zero-emission Goldhofer Sherpa E6 trucks, which support cargo handling for over 50 airlines. WFS aims to operate a fully electric fleet at AMS by mid-2025.

This move aligns with SATS Group’s ESG goals and the Schiphol Group’s ‘Roadmap Zero Emission Airside Operation in 2030,’ enhancing both environmental performance and workplace safety.