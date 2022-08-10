Great appetite for foreign travel this summer at Avinor’s Norwegian airports

A total of 4,201,183 passengers travelled to, from or via Avinor’s airports in July 2022. This is an increase of 78 per cent over the same month last year.

The increase in passenger traffic continues to be greatest in international traffic. In July, 2,221,754 passengers travelled abroad, an increase of 369 per cent over July 2021. At that time, the number of passengers was 473,422.

Domestic traffic continues to be stable. In July, 1,935,499 passengers travelled domestically, an increase of 5 per cent, from 1,847,844 in July 2021.

Compared to the normal year of 2019, the total number of passengers has decreased by 18 per cent. In July 2019, 5,096,024 passengers travelled from Avinor’s airports, compared to 4,201,183 in July 2022.

The number of aircraft movements in July decreased by 12 per cent compared to 2019. In July 2022, there were 49,866 departures and arrivals at Avinor’s airports, compared to 56,682 in the same month in 2019.

“We have seen a steady increase in air traffic through 2021 and 2022. This is not surprising, as we are slowly but surely getting out of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the figures for July were significantly influenced by the SAS strike, as many passengers could not complete their travels due to cancelled flights. At Oslo Airport, this represented about 20 per cent of the travellers we had expected in advance,” explains Gaute Skallerud Riise, Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor.

Noticeable reopening effect



During the first six months of 2022, 24,150,283 passengers travelled to, from or via Avinor’s airports, which is an increase of 192 per cent over 2021. This is a decrease of 23 per cent compared with 2019.

International traffic is also experiencing the largest growth so far this year, at 810 per cent compared to 2021. In 2022, 9,173,144 people travelled abroad, compared to 1,007,672 in 2021.

In total during the first six months of 2022, 14,659,438 travelled domestically, compared to 6,945,975 in 2021. This is an increase of 111 per cent.

A hectic summer in Svalbard



Out of Avinor’s 43 airports, Svalbard Airport (Longyearbyen, LYR) is the one with the largest increase in passenger numbers compared to the same month last year. With 21,742 passengers, up from 8,127 in July 2022, this represents an increase of 168 per cent.

“The big increase is due to the number of charter flights to and from Svalbard Airport. Compared to 2019, we have doubled the number of charter flights. There has been a huge increase in interest in Arctic conditions, and as a result, many people want to fly to Svalbard,” explains Airport Manager Hans Jørgen Bugge.

Tourists mainly fly in from Paris, Hanover and Zurich to take part in so-called expedition cruises, the airport manager explains.

Big increase at Oslo Airport



Oslo Airport is experiencing the biggest increase in passenger numbers in the first six months of 2021. With 12,043,014 passengers, this represents an increase of 310 per cent compared to the first half of 2021.

“These are very pleasant numbers and I am glad that traffic has picked up. The fact that traffic is on the way back and that so many people choose to fly is important for the Norwegian visitor industry, business and tourism. Aviation creates a lot of jobs and great value for the business sector,” says Airport Director Stine Ramstad Westby.

“We have worked hard to prepare for the first normal summer after the pandemic, and to ensure that all travellers have the best possible experience at Oslo Airport and all Avinor airports. We will continue to do so throughout the autumn and beyond,” she concludes.

*Commercial aircraft movements include scheduled, charter and cargo aircraft as well as offshore helicopters.

