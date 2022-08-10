Aviator signs a new handling contract with Wizz Air for Malmö and Göteborg airports

Aviator Airport Alliance, a full-range provider of aviation services at 15 airports across the Nordics, has strengthened their partnership with Wizz Air by signing a new contract.

Under the new partnership agreement, Aviator will provide Wizz Air with ground handling and de-icing services at Malmö and Göteborg Landvetter Airports. The contract will be in effect for 3 more years. Wizz Air has approximately 36 weekly flights in Malmö and around 18 weekly flights in Göteborg Landvetter Airport.

This new agreement is a continuation of a successful long-term partnership between the companies. Aviator has been working with Wizz Air since 2011.

Wizz Air is the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. With a team of dedicated aviation professionals, the airline delivers great services and very low fares. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency.

Roland Tischner, Officer of Wizz Air Hungary Operations Wizz Air said: “By choosing Aviator as our ground handling partner, we are sure that all our flights will be serviced with the highest quality and safety standards in mind. We are absolutely pleased with this strong partnership and believe that Wizz Air and Aviator will continue this mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Jonas Brundin, Managing Director Sweden at Aviator, commented: “We are delighted to continue working with Wizz Air. Working hand in hand with the airline for over 10 years already, we have built a strong partnership that is set to continue for years to come. We are grateful for this continuous trust from the airline and are excited to continue providing them with services of the highest standards.”

Aviator is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. The company provides high-quality ground handling services: from passenger and baggage handling, to de-icing, cargo and full-freight handling, to station services, including airport security and the Nordic Dino aircraft washing robot.

10 August 2022