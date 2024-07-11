Avinor’s June 2024 report: International passenger traffic rises, domestic declines at Norwegian airports

In June 2024, Avinor’s airports handled 4.8 million travellers, marking a 2% increase compared to June 2023. This growth was driven by a substantial 9% rise in international traffic, totalling 2,178,745 passengers. Conversely, domestic traffic saw a decline of 3%, with 2,643,547 passengers travelling within Norway.

Despite the overall rise in passenger numbers, flight movements decreased by 6%, totalling 64,774 in June. Additionally, the number of drone flights increased significantly, with 2,727 flights reported, up from 1,889 in June 2023. This rise is attributed to warmer weather and the summer season, which typically boosts drone activity.

Key Figures:

4.8 million (+2% year-on-year) International Passengers: 2,178,745 (+9%)

2,643,547 (-3%) Flight Movements: 64,774 (-6%)

Mats Gjertsen, head of Avinor’s drone programme, expects continued growth in drone flights as favourable weather conditions persist.