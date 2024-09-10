Surge in international travellers boosts Avinor Norwegian airports’ August traffic amid domestic decline and record drone activity

In August, Avinor’s airports in Norway welcomed 4.8 million travellers, a 3% increase from the same month last year. This growth was largely driven by a significant 8% rise in international passengers, despite a 1% decline in domestic traffic.

Gaute Skallerud Riise, Avinor’s Vice President of Traffic Development, noted that the rise in foreign tourists to Norway is expected to continue. While some growth is due to Norwegian travellers heading abroad, the primary factor is the influx of international visitors.

August also saw 54,595 flight movements, 4% fewer than last year. However, drone activity surged, with 2,541 drone flights recorded, doubling the number of users in Avinor’s Ninox Drone system to over 12,000 in a year.