International travel drives growth at Avinor’s Norwegian airports despite domestic decline

In July, Avinor’s airports saw a 3% increase in passenger traffic, with 4.9 million travellers passing through.

The growth was driven primarily by a 7% rise in international travel, as foreign tourists flocked to Norway and Norwegians sought warmer destinations. In contrast, domestic travel declined by 1%, largely due to fewer available flights, leading to fuller planes but reduced overall domestic traffic.

The number of flight movements remained steady compared to last year. Avinor expects the trend of increasing international traffic to continue in the coming years.