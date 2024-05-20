Tour operator Apollo launches winter trips from Sweden to Gambia, with SAS A321neo LR aircraft

New Destination Announcement: The Gambia

Apollo is expanding its winter travel offerings with a new destination in Africa: The Gambia. Known for its mile-long sandy beaches, unique nature experiences, and hospitable locals, The Gambia offers a fresh adventure for travellers.

Increased Demand for New Destinations

Martina Krantz, Apollo’s press officer, notes a post-pandemic rise in demand for new winter destinations. While the Canary Islands remain popular, more Swedes are seeking to explore new cultures and experiences. The Gambia meets these desires with its diverse activities and welcoming environment.

Attractions in The Gambia

Despite its small size, The Gambia offers a wide range of activities:

Kayaking by moonlight

Exploring national and cultural parks

Learning local culinary skills

Treasure hunting in colourful markets

Enjoying boat trips on the Gambia River

Appealing to Various Travellers

The Gambia’s relaxed pace and variety of activities make it an ideal destination for families, groups of friends, and active travellers alike. The short travel distance from Sweden adds to its appeal.

Flight Details and Classes

Apollo has partnered with SAS to offer a premier flight experience. Travellers will fly from Sweden via Copenhagen directly to Banjul on a SAS A321neo LR, featuring three classes:

SAS Charter Standard

SAS Charter Plus

SAS Charter Business

All classes include two meals, individual HD screens with entertainment, and a carry-on bag. Upgraded classes offer additional amenities.

Travel Dates and Accommodations

The first flight to The Gambia departs on November 5, with the last flight on April 1, covering autumn, Christmas, winter, and Easter holidays. Apollo offers a selection of 10 hotels in various areas including Kololi, Kotu, and Bakau (Cape Point). Both package tours (flights and hotels) and flight-only options are available.