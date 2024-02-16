London Luton Airport and Wizz Air celebrate 70 million passengers milestone

London Luton Airport (LTN) and Wizz Air have achieved a significant milestone, welcoming over 70 million passengers. The 70 millionth passenger was honoured on a flight from Tirana to LTN.

Wizz Air, the largest carrier at LTN with 11 aircraft, operates 50 daily return flights to 60 destinations across 28 countries. The airline plans special flights to Germany for the UEFA European Football Championships this summer.

Wizz Air and LTN’s partnership has flourished over nearly 20 years, contributing to sustained growth in passenger numbers and destination choices.

Wizz Air’s commitment to sustainability includes plans to transition LTN to an all-A321neo base by 2025, with environmental benefits such as reduced noise, fuel consumption, and nitrogen oxide emissions.

The airline, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, employs nearly 600 people at its LTN base.