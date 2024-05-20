British Airways resumes flights to Jeddah

British Airways has announced the return of Jeddah to its route map, marking a significant step in strengthening ties between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The airline unveiled the return of the Jeddah route at the GREAT FUTURES expo in Riyadh, an event aimed at fostering business engagement between the two countries.

Flight Details

Starting from November 4, 2024, British Airways will operate year-round flights between London Heathrow and Jeddah. The service, utilising Boeing 787 aircraft, will enhance connectivity to the Kingdom with four weekly flights.

Enhanced Connectivity

The addition of Jeddah to British Airways’ route network complements the existing daily service between Riyadh and Heathrow Terminal 5, providing passengers with more options and flexibility in travel.

Statement from British Airways

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, emphasised the airline’s commitment to facilitating connections between the UK and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch, British Airways is offering competitive return fares starting from 1905 SAR in World Traveller (economy) and 16079 SAR in Club World (business class). Passengers can book these special fares until June 5, 2024.

The resumption of flights to Jeddah reflects British Airways’ dedication to re-establishing vital air links and fostering closer relations between the UK and Saudi Arabia.