Volotea takes off again and deploys extended domestic network for Summer 2020

Volotea is offering a total of 274 routes, of which 165 domestic, across all its markets for this Summer



The first flight of Volotea took off on 16 June with the resumption of the Airbus shuttle service between Toulouse and Hamburg

Volotea, the airline of mid and small-sized European cities, re-started its operations —after three months of hibernation due to Covid-19— with a first flight of the Airbus shuttle connection between Hamburg and Toulouse. The airline has also revealed the resumption of its operations in France (17-jun), Italy (18-jun), Greece (18-jun) and Spain (25-jun). In all its markets, Volotea has deployed a new network, strongly increasing its domestic offer and reinforcing the connections between the continent and the islands. This Summer, Volotea will offer a total of 274 routes among which 75 are new and 122 are exclusive.

Volotea has restarted today its Airbus Charter Service between Toulouse and Hamburg. With this service, Volotea provides Airbus employees with a service to commute between Airbus’ two most important facility sites, with a frequency of four flights per day. The take-off of the Airbus Shuttle officially marks the return of the airline operations. Volotea also announced the dates of the restart of its commercial flights in France (17-jun), Italy (18-jun), Greece (18-jun) and Spain (25-jun).

With the objective to adapt its offer to the new post-Covid19 context, Volotea has deployed and made available to its customers an updated network for 2020, focused on domestic travel. In Italy, France, Spain and Greece, the airline offers a total of 165 domestic routes among which 72 are exclusive. In all its markets, Volotea is also boosting connections between the mainland and the islands, by offering new routes and increasing the frequency of its existing connections.

“For us, the Airbus Shuttle take-off marks the first milestone after the COVID lockdown in our markets. We are now witnessing many positive signals that encourage travel and will allow people to fly on holidays safely this Summer. At the same time, we have adapted fast to the new demand in terms of safety, offer and flexibility and are seeing how bookings are quickly growing every week. We are offering a completely new set of domestic routes, more frequencies and plenty of connections with holiday destinations, specially to the islands. Europeans have been in lockdown for a long period, and now the strong desire to take a safe, well-merited holiday is motivating lots of people to move ahead with life and temporarily postponed plans,” said Carlos Muñoz, Founder and CEO of Volotea.

ABOUT VOLOTEA (PRE COVID-19 FIGURES)

Volotea is one of the fastest-growing independent airlines in Europe, increasing year-on-year its fleet, routes served and seats offered. Since 2012, Volotea has carried more than 25 million passengers across Europe. The airline expects between 8.5 and 9.0 million passengers in 2020.

For 2020, Volotea is adding six aircraft Airbus 319s and 62 new routes to offer a line-up of 354 short-haul city-pairs among 96 medium and small-sized airports in 15 countries at very competitive prices.

Volotea operates its network with 39 aircraft, 25 Airbus A319s and 14 Boeing 717s, based in 16 European mid-sized capitals: Venice, Nantes, Bordeaux, Palermo, Strasbourg, Asturias, Verona, Toulouse, Genoa, Bilbao, Marseille, Athens, Cagliari, Lyon, Naples and Hamburg.

Volotea’s Hamburg base has been opened to operate Airbus’ shuttle service, recently awarded. Bases in Lyon and Naples are to be launched in 2020.

To enable its growth, Volotea has opened recruitment processes to cover over 200 employment positions in France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Germany. In 2020 Volotea will count with 1,500 employees.