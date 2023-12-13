Volotea to open its 21st base in Bari, Italy

Volotea, renowned for serving small and medium-sized European cities, has unveiled its 21st operational base in Bari, Italy. The airline aims to significantly boost its capacity by 38% and introduce an Airbus A320 aircraft to its Bari base, presenting eight new routes connecting Bari with destinations across five countries: Italy, France, Greece, Spain, and Croatia, starting from 2024.

Notably, Volotea’s new routes will link Bari with Bilbao and Malaga in Spain, Preveza/Lefkada in Greece, and several other destinations, expanding travel options for tourists planning vacations in 2024.

This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to Italy’s growth, enhancing connectivity and accessibility between Apulia and various European cities. The new routes are available for booking on Volotea’s website.