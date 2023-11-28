Volotea unveils expansive Athens growth plans for 2024, introducing three new routes and record seat capacity

Volotea has revealed its ambitious plans for 2024 in Athens, aiming for a historic seat capacity exceeding 835,000, marking a 23% increase from 2023 and a remarkable 142% surge since its 2018 base opening. The airline will add three new international routes – Naples, Split, and Brest – from Athens Airport, expanding its network to 20 routes across five European countries.

In addition to augmenting its Athens offerings, Volotea is primed to intensify its Greek presence, boosting capacity by 13% from 2023, providing over 1.6 million seats within Greece, and introducing five new international routes from Greek destinations including Kalamata, Corfu, and Rhodes.

The airline’s 2023 performance showcased significant growth, hitting milestones like transporting approximately 600,000 passengers to and from Athens, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous year and a staggering 99% growth compared to its 2018 establishment. Volotea’s strategic collaborations with Aegean Airlines and other leading European carriers further strengthen its position in the international market.

Valeria Rebasti of Volotea expressed enthusiasm for 2024’s prospects, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable growth, fostering local talent, and connecting passengers to diverse destinations at competitive prices.

The Director of Communications & Marketing at Athens Airport, Ioanna Papadopoulou, lauded Volotea’s success story, emphasising the expanded network’s benefits for passengers and the city. The airline’s partnership with Aegean Airlines has notably grown, exemplifying their shared commitment to elevate travel experiences.

Volotea’s extensive Greek network spanning 13 airports continues to evolve, adding new routes and anticipating a robust 2024 with plans to offer over 1.6 million seats and introduce five new routes from Greek destinations.