United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER fuselage sustains heavy damage after rough landing at Houston

A United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER(WL) registered N641UA experienced significant damage to its fuselage after a hard landing at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas, USA. The incident occurred on flight UA702 from New York Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on July 29, 2023.

Pictures shared on social media showed a large bend and riddles in the aircraft’s forward fuselage. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among the 193 passengers and 11 crew members onboard.

The aircraft remains grounded at IAH since the landing, and investigations are underway by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to understand the cause of the incident.

United Airlines confirmed that the 32-year-old plane currently has no scheduled flights out of IAH. Will it ever fly again?