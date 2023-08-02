Voyager Space and Airbus announce joint venture to build and operate Starlab

Joint Venture to serve as a commercial successor for the International Space Station

Global space exploration leaders, Voyager Space (US) and Airbus Defence and Space (Europe), have announced a transatlantic joint venture to develop, build, and operate Starlab, a commercial space station intended to succeed the International Space Station (ISS).

This joint venture aims to continue US and European collaboration in space and serve as a successor to the ISS, fostering global cooperation in space exploration.

Voyager was awarded a $160 million Space Act Agreement (SAA) from NASA in 2021 to create Starlab, and today’s announcement further solidifies the partnership with Airbus, which will provide technical design support and expertise.

Starlab will have a US entity and a European subsidiary, serving NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) and other global space agencies and researchers. The joint venture follows a successful Systems Requirements Review (SRR) milestone, and its implementation will be subject to regulatory approvals.