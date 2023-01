TUIfly Belgium plans to add new routes to Morocco, namely to Al Hoceima (AHU) and Rabat (RBA) in Summer 2023, according to aviation portal Aeroroutes.

Planned operations are as follows:

Brussels – Al Hoceima

One weekly Boeing 737-700/-800 flight on Mondays from 6 April, increasing to 2 weekly flights (Mondays and Thursdays) from 24 April.

Brussels – Rabat

One weekly Boeing 737-700/Airbus A320 flight on Saturdays from 4 April, increasing to 2 weekly flights (Mondays and Saturdays) from 22 April.