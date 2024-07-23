Travix and TUI fly renew partnership to enhance flight offerings in Benelux

Travix, a leading online travel agency, has relaunched TUI fly flight content on its platforms, including CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, and BudgetAir.

This collaboration aims to expand travel options for customers in the Benelux region, offering routes to Mediterranean destinations, West Africa, the Caribbean, and a new Brussels-Curaçao route.

Casper Maasdam, COO of Travix, emphasised the long-standing relationship and the benefits of integrating TUI fly’s extensive offerings. Jona Demuysere, Aviation Distribution Manager Benelux at TUI fly, highlighted the shared vision of making travel more accessible and enjoyable.

Travix, part of the Trip.com Group, continues to enhance its market presence through strategic airline partnerships.