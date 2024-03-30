300 Finnair passengers stranded in Miami since Thursday

André Orban
Around 300 Finnish travellers have been stranded in Miami since Thursday due to a technical issue on Finnair’s Airbus A350-900 registered OH-LWI that led to the cancellation of their flight AY8 to Helsinki.

Finnair’s communications manager, Kaisa Tikkanen, explained that they are awaiting a spare part from Europe to fix the problem and allow the plane to depart. As of Saturday lunchtime, passengers are still awaiting notification of a new departure time, which is expected to be announced at 10:00 local time.

Finnair does not have its own staff in Miami, relying instead on airline partners for assistance on the ground.

