Etihad expands Asian network: Airbus A380 to Singapore and increased Thailand services

Etihad Airways is enhancing its services across Asia, introducing the iconic Airbus A380 on the Abu Dhabi-Singapore route starting February 1, 2025. Singapore has become the fourth major city to experience the A380 again, joining London, New York, and Paris.

The A380 aircraft offers luxurious travel, including the unique three-room “The Residence” suite, First Apartments, Business Studios, and enhanced Economy seating.

Etihad is also increasing its flights to Thailand, with tri-daily services to Bangkok and 20 weekly flights to Phuket, starting October 27, 2024.

These new frequencies provide travellers with greater flexibility and convenience, while also offering the option of a complimentary stopover in Abu Dhabi.