Air Malta ceased flight operations on March 30th, 2024 and extended its heartfelt thanks to all its dedicated employees for their unwavering commitment and hard work over its 50-year tenure.

The airline also expresses its gratitude to all its loyal customers, travel partners, and collaborators for their support throughout the years.

Since the first Boeing 720B touched down on Maltese soil on March 29th, 1974, ahead of the inaugural flight on 1st April 1974, until its final flight on March 30th, 2024, Air Malta has proudly represented Malta on the global stage.

Moving forward, KM Malta Airlines will serve as the new national airline

for the Maltese Islands.

<http://www.kmmaltairlines.com>