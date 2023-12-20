SKY express’s first Airbus A321neo officially named by the President of the Republic of Cyprus

SKY express celebrated the official naming of their first Airbus A321neo, “Cyprus,” in honour of the airline’s inaugural international destination. The naming ceremony took place at Larnaca International Airport, attended by the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, along with various dignitaries, representatives from Hermes Airports, Cypriot travel agencies, SKY express partners, and media from Cyprus and Greece.

President Christodoulides commended SKY express for its growth and praised its positive impact on Cyprus, expressing confidence in the strengthening cooperation between the airline and the country.

Eleni Kaloyirou, CEO of Hermes Airports, highlighted the significance of the “CYPRUS” aircraft as an ambassador for the country across Europe. She also emphasized SKY express’s contributions to the Cypriot market and its long-term investment in the island’s tourism development.

Ioannis Grylos, the Founder and President of IOGR Group (SKY express’s parent company), expressed gratitude to Cyprus for embracing the airline and pledged continued commitment to serving its people. Grylos also affirmed their dedication to investing in Cyprus, contributing to its connectivity, economic growth, and tourism development.

The event concluded with a lunch hosted by Hermes Airports for the guests in attendance.