Danish leisure airline Sunclass takes delivery of its first Airbus A321neo

Danish leisure airline Sunclass has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft as part of its strategy to further improve efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The aircraft was delivered from the Airbus site in Hamburg, Germany.

By operating the A330neo and A321neo in parallel, Sunclass Airlines will become an all Airbus operator and benefit from the manufacturer’s unique commonality. The A321neo will provide Sunclass customers with a spacious and comfortable cabin experience.

The A321neo is the longest-fuselage member of Airbus’ best-selling, single-aisle A320 Family, comfortably flying as many as 244 passengers up to 4,700nm/8,700km in range. Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the A320neo Family offers at least 20 percent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 as well as a 50 percent noise reduction compared to previous generation aircraft, thanks to incorporating the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets for enhanced aerodynamics and performance. At the end of November 2023, the A321neo had received over 5,600 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.

Hamburg, 20 December 2023