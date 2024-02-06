[Pics] Cyprus Airways launches new route connecting Larnaca to Brussels with modern Airbus A220-300 aircraft

Cyprus Airways celebrates a significant milestone with the introduction of a new twice-weekly flight connecting Larnaca to Brussels.

The expansion represents the airline’s commitment to linking Cyprus with key international destinations. The route, served by the environmentally friendly Airbus A220-300, is highlighted by its impressive business class and passenger comfort.

Cyprus Airways Chief Commercial Officer Mr Christos Limnatitis expressed excitement about the opportunities in business, politics, culture, and tourism that the new route brings: “I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated team of our company who made this route a reality, the team of Brussels Airport who enthusiastically supported us in all we needed and above all our distinguished passengers, for their preference and support to our company.”

Passengers on the inaugural flight were assured of a great travel experience with the modern and eco-friendly Airbus A220-300.