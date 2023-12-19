Etihad and Maldivian announce exciting interline partnership

Etihad Airways and Maldivian have introduced a strategic interline partnership, enabling travellers to access 16 stunning destinations in the Maldives beyond the main island of Malé. This collaboration allows customers to smoothly navigate through the archipelago, leveraging both airlines’ services on a single ticket. Guests can easily transition from Etihad to Maldivian flights in Malé, granting access to various domestic Maldivian destinations for an idyllic island retreat.

Etihad plans to boost its flights to Malé from 10 to 14 per week starting January 1, 2024, to align with Maldivian’s network. This agreement not only enhances travel within the Maldives but also facilitates stopovers in Abu Dhabi, offering travellers the opportunity to experience both the Maldives and the capital of the UAE.

This partnership is part of Etihad’s broader strategy to expand its network of airline partnerships globally, ensuring increased connectivity and convenience for its passengers.