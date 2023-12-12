Cyprus Airways to add new destinations this summer

Cyprus Airways revealed its summer schedule, adding Barcelona and Geneva to its destinations alongside continuing flights to Brussels.

Operating from March to October, they’ll run flights to 19 key airports, offering 58 weekly flights and over 342,454 seats. Destinations include Athens, Paris, Dubai, Tel Aviv, and Beirut, with plans for more destinations soon.

Chief Commercial Officer Christos Limnatitis emphasised their commitment to local and international tourism, aiming to boost Cyprus’s connectivity for both business and leisure travellers. The airline plans to expand its fleet early next year, focusing on larger network connections and emphasising eco-friendly travel with the Airbus A220.

