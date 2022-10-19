SKY express launches direct flights from Athens to Sofia

The new route will be operated by the country’s newest and greenest fleet on the most competitive terms

As of November 2nd, SKY express brings Bulgaria’s capital, one of the Balkans’ most beloved destinations, even closer to Athens with direct flights, five days a week.

With the new route, passengers have more options at their disposal in highly competitive terms and connectivity opportunities for business or leisure and tourism, throughout the year.

Sofia’s accession further strengthens the dynamic international course of SKY express, especially after a highly demanding summer in which the airline consistently served 34 domestic and 24 international destinations.

As Mr Vassilis Krasanakis, Network Planning & Pricing Manager, SKY express points out: “Today we are announcing the expansion of our flight program in a strategic area with strong ties to Greece in terms of hospitality and entrepreneurship. We are overjoyed for two reasons, as within a short time from our first international flight, we spread our wings to the 10th international destination that we serve all year round with the newest and greenest fleet in Greece. This can only give us a further impetus for the next steps of SKY express’s long-term plan.”

Travellers will be able to choose between SKYjoy, SKY joy+, SKY enjoy, upgrading their flight experience, while in addition to free service, they will have the opportunity to taste premium branded products with SKY Drinks & Bites service.

“Sky Express comes to Sofia Airport at a time when travelling is regaining momentum. As to confirm Sofia Airport’s commitment to enriching the network with new airlines and new flight offerings, Sky Express adds yet another Athens connection bringing the Mediterranean to one stop by air. This comes in line with our transformation plan which is to turn Sofia Airport into a 5-star regional airport bringing passenger and cargo service to excellence,” said Mr Jesus Caballero, CEO of Sofia Airport.

Athens, 18/10/2022