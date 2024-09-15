Air Horizont flight HT6061 makes emergency landing in Athens due to windshield crack

On 14 September, Air Horizont flight HT6061, a Boeing 737-400 registered 9H-MPW, carrying 177 passengers, made an emergency landing at Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport.

The flight, which departed on time from Larnaca en route to Bratislava, was forced to divert after a crack was discovered in the aircraft’s windshield. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, were present at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The aircraft took off again from Athens, eventually reaching Bratislava safely after a delay of seven hours.

