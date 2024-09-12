Gulf Air expands European network through SKY express partnership

Gulf Air has expanded its European network by forming a new Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with SKY express, the Greek airline. This partnership allows Gulf Air passengers to connect seamlessly onto SKY express flights, offering access to 32 destinations across Greece from Athens.

Travellers from key European cities like Rome, Milan, Paris, Munich, Frankfurt, and London can now use a single ticket to fly through Athens to Bahrain and onward to Gulf Air’s global network.

The collaboration aims to enhance Gulf Air’s presence in Europe while offering more travel options and convenience for passengers. Both airlines view this agreement as a milestone in their respective expansion strategies, strengthening connectivity between Greece, Europe, and Bahrain.