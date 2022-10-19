Air Tahiti Nui extends its new Papeete-Seattle service to Paris

Air Tahiti Nui will operate a new Papeete route to Paris-CDG over the summer of 2023 via Seattle-Tacoma.

After the inauguration of the Papeete – Seattle route on October 4, Air Tahiti Nui is pleased to confirm the extension to Paris of this regular route with two flights per week during the 2023 summer season.

From June 12, 2023, these 2 weekly frequencies will be combined with the 5 scheduled flights between Papeete and Paris via Los Angeles. Air Tahiti Nui will thus offer a total of 7 flights per week between Papeete and Paris over the period from June to August 2023.

Mathieu BECHONNET, General Manager of Air Tahiti Nui, specifies that “requests for approval are in progress to extend the Tahiti-Seattle route to Paris during the high season. This allows us to better optimize our resources and to continue in parallel to offer ever more options to our customers with a daily flight to/from Paris and no less than 13 flights per week between Tahiti and the United States from our hubs. from Los Angeles and Seattle.”

