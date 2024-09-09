SKY express expands partnership network with ITA Airways, boosting international connectivity

SKY express has partnered with ITA Airways, the Italian national carrier, to strengthen its network and enhance travel options between Greece and Italy, as well as other international destinations.

This strategic interline collaboration allows passengers from Italy and around the world to easily access SKY express’s extensive network of Greek destinations. Similarly, passengers from Greece and Cyprus can travel via Rome and Milan to other cities in Italy or to international destinations year-round.

This partnership with ITA Airways further solidifies SKY express’s position in the global market and supports Greece’s national tourism by improving connectivity. SKY express already has 20 interline agreements with major airlines, including Air France, American Airlines, British Airways, Emirates, and more. This cooperation enhances both companies’ ability to offer seamless travel to over 160 countries worldwide.

SKY express continues to operate with a modern and eco-friendly fleet, ensuring passengers a comfortable and sustainable travel experience.