Singapore Airlines expands flight frequencies and capacity for 2025 Northern Summer season

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced significant network adjustments for the 2025 Northern Summer season, responding to increased demand for air travel. Key changes include daily flights to London Gatwick, up from five weekly, and expanded services to Rome, Milan, and Barcelona.

SIA will also increase flight frequencies to Adelaide, Ho Chi Minh City, and Siem Reap. Additionally, the Airbus A380 will return to Tokyo (Narita) for a limited period, while services to Houston via Manchester will be suspended from April 2025.

These adjustments are aimed at enhancing connectivity and meeting peak travel season demand.