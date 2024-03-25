“Ruby Rebel”: Virgin Atlantic kicks off 40th birthday celebrations naming new aircraft after Sir Richard Branson

Virgin Atlantic is commemorating its 40th anniversary by honouring its founder, Sir Richard Branson, with the naming of its newest Airbus A330neo aircraft, Ruby Rebel. This aircraft, bearing the registration G-VSRB, pays tribute to Sir Richard’s pioneering spirit and the airline’s legacy of shaking up the travel industry. The aircraft features a brand-new flying icon inspired by Sir Richard’s career and ventures, including Virgin Records, Virgin Galactic, and Virgin Voyages.

Ruby Rebel symbolises Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, a tradition that began with its inaugural flight in June 1984. The airline has continuously challenged conventions, introducing industry-first initiatives such as seat-back TVs, Premium cabins, and fleet-wide Wi-Fi.

CEO Shai Weiss and founder Sir Richard Branson express their pride in Virgin Atlantic’s history and its ongoing mission to revolutionise air travel. Ruby Rebel represents the airline’s rebellious spirit and its determination to continue pushing boundaries in the aviation industry for the next 40 years and beyond.