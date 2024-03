Helsinki Airport will be renovating runway 3 and its taxiways from April 15th to June 12th, 2024. This will cause aircraft to take off and land in different directions than usual, but will not affect the number of flights.

Runways 2 (15/33) and 1 (04R/22L) will be used instead, with most landings coming from the northwest and southwest and takeoffs going northeast and southwest. The renovation is necessary to maintain the safety and efficiency of the airport.