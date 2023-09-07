Ryanair unveils Winter 2023/2024 schedule for Charleroi Airport amidst pie-throwing incident and upcoming pilot strikes

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has set its sights on an exciting Winter 23/24 schedule for Charleroi (Brussels South) Airport, featuring an impressive 93 routes, including seven new destinations: Amman (Jordan), Cluj and Iasi (Romania), Milan (Italy), Nantes (France), Tirana (Albania), and Warsaw (Poland). This announcement, however, comes amidst a challenging backdrop, including a pie-throwing incident targeting Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary and impending Belgian based pilot strikes scheduled for 14 and 15 September.

Winter 2023/2024 expansion

Despite the unexpected disruptions, Ryanair is determined to bring an array of travel options to Brussels South Charleroi Airport for the Winter 23/24 season. The schedule encompasses not only new routes but also increased flight frequencies on 30 existing routes, catering to travelers seeking winter sun getaways and exciting city breaks. A notable highlight of this expansion is the deployment of two additional Boeing 737 aircraft at Charleroi, bringing the total based aircraft to 17, with an investment value of approximately $200 million. This expansion is also expected to create more than 60 high-paying job opportunities for pilots, cabin crew members, and engineers.

“Belgium’s preferred airline“

“Ryanair has solidified its position as Belgium’s premier airline, operating a vast network of 93 routes and carrying an impressive 10 million passengers annually between its two Brussels airports, Charleroi and Zaventem. By offering a plethora of route choices at competitive fares, Ryanair has become a trusted travel partner for Belgian citizens and visitors alike. This recent growth, a remarkable 10% increase compared to the previous fiscal year, is supported by Ryanair’s significant $1.7 billion investment in Charleroi, transforming it into a base for 17 aircraft and sustaining over 550 high-paying crew and engineering positions,” the press release announced.

A plea for aviation stability

The Winter 23/24 schedule launch coincided with Ryanair’s delivery of the ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open‘ petition to the EU Commission, which has garnered over 1.5 million signatures from frustrated passengers. This petition calls on the EU Commission to safeguard overflights and the freedom of movement for EU citizens during recurring Air Traffic Control (ATC) strikes.

“In 2023, there have been a staggering 63 days of ATC strikes, a twelvefold increase compared to the previous year. These strikes have forced EU airlines to cancel thousands of EU overflights, affecting travelers from Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and Ireland. In contrast, France has implemented Minimum Service Laws to protect its domestic and short-haul flights, exacerbating the inconvenience faced by EU passengers. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s inaction has allowed over 1.2 million EU travelers to endure last-minute flight cancellations, even when their flights do not involve France“, Ryanair CEO O’Leary said.

Upcoming pilot strikes

Adding to the challenges, it has been reported that Ryanair pilots based in Brussels are planning to strike on Thursday and Friday, 16 and 17 September. It is expected to create disruptions for travelers and further complicate Ryanair’s operations.

A celebration amidst turbulence

Despite these obstacles, Ryanair remains committed to its expansion plans and celebrating the addition of two new aircraft and seven new routes for Charleroi in Winter 23/24. The airline has launched a two-day seat sale, offering fares starting at just €29.99, available exclusively at Ryanair.com.

In an address from Brussels, Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, expressed his enthusiasm for the Winter 23/24 schedule and emphasized the airline’s dedication to providing more choices and lower fares to Belgian customers and visitors. He highlighted the significance of the new routes, increased frequencies, and the substantial investment in Charleroi, which will contribute to the creation of over 60 high-paying jobs.

As Ryanair continues to grow and invest in Belgium and across Europe, the challenges posed by ATC strikes and the impending pilot strikes underscore the complex landscape of the aviation industry. The airline’s plea for the protection of EU skies and the freedom of movement for its citizens remains a central concern, as it strives to navigate these turbulent times and provide travelers with accessible and extensive flight options.

Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares! pic.twitter.com/MpT6ssSX6a — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023