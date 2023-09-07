Air France/KLM Group and Etihad Airways strengthen collaboration for enhanced passenger experience

In a significant move toward expanding their global footprint and offering passengers an enriched travel experience, the Air France-KLM Group and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership, encompassing various aspects of their operations, marks a renewed commitment to providing seamless, premium, customer-centric travel experiences.

The signing ceremony, a momentous occasion, took place at the Air France-KLM Group’s headquarters in Paris, France. Angus Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer of Air France-KLM, and Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, were present at the event, underscoring the importance of this collaboration.

One of the primary goals of this MoU is to build upon the codeshare and interline agreements initiated in 2012 between Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways. As a first step, the partnership has unveiled more than 40 new routes that will be available for booking, covering destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Australia, with travel commencing as early as the winter 2023 season. This expansion opens up a world of possibilities for travelers, offering a broader range of options and convenience.

One of the most exciting aspects of this collaboration is the opportunity for frequent flyers of both Flying Blue (Air France-KLM’s loyalty program) and Etihad Guest (Etihad Airways’ loyalty program) to earn and redeem miles when flying with Air France, KLM, and Etihad. This is a major win for loyal customers who can now enjoy more benefits and rewards as they travel.

Furthermore, the airlines are exploring the possibility of terminal co-location, reciprocal lounge access, and ground handling services. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall airport experience for passengers, making their journeys smoother and more enjoyable.

Etihad Airways, known for its daily flights to both Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport from Abu Dhabi International Airport, is set to strengthen its presence further. On October 29, 2023, Air France will begin operating daily flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport. This development will facilitate greater connectivity between Europe and the United Arab Emirates, providing travelers with more options and convenience.

Angus Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Air France-KLM, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting the potential benefits for customers worldwide. He noted that this collaboration extends beyond routes and aims to explore opportunities in maintenance and loyalty, offering a more comprehensive travel experience.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the shared vision of creating premium journeys for their guests. He noted that this MoU builds on their existing partnership, enhancing network connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Paris while leveraging Air France-KLM’s extensive network to Europe and beyond.

This collaboration also aligns with Air France-KLM’s commitment to reinforcing connectivity between Europe and Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, the airline group signed an MoU with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, further solidifying their dedication to promoting cultural and economic growth in the region.