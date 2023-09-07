Belgium-based Ryanair pilots announce a new strike on 14-15 September

Ryanair pilots based in Belgium announced a new strike, the fourth one in two months, on 14 and 15 September, stating that Ryanair refuses to examine their demands.

This strike, like the previous ones, affects only Brussels South Charleroi Airport, since Brussels Airport in Zaventem is served only by foreign-based Ryanair aircraft. The date of 14 September is symbolic: it is the day of the Annual General Meeting of Ryanair shareholders in Dublin: pilots expect the AGM to finally examine social aspects as well.

The pilots, represented by B eCA (Belgian Cockpit Association) and the CNE and ACV Pulse unions, claim that Ryanair does not take their demands into consideration: they want the 20% salary cut, which they accepted due to the Covid crisis, to be reinstated. They also refuse a higher workload as Ryanair wants to reduce the number of days off.

The pilots would also like Belgian politicians, and especially the Minister of Justice, to be more proactive in protecting them against Ryanair when the airline does not follow the rule of law.