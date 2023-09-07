SkyAlps confirms winter schedule from Antwerp Airport to Bolzano

The Italian airline SkyAlps has recently confirmed that it will fly again to Bolzano, Italy, from Antwerp Airport this winter. The flights will commence on December 23, 2023, and run until April 13, 2024. The Italian city in South Tyrol will be serviced three times a week. “SkyAlps had a successful first season from Antwerp,” said airport CEO Eric Dumas.

The Italian airline has just announced its winter season from Antwerp. Between December 23, 2023, and mid-April 2024, three flights will depart for and arrive from Bolzano every week on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Bolzano is located in the heart of the Italian Alps (Dolomites) and is the capital of the autonomous province of South Tyrol (Alto Adigio). The Italian region is very popular among winter sports enthusiasts. Besides winter sports, Bolzano is also a popular destination for hiking and mountain climbing.

Antwerp Airport emphasises the high demand for flights from Antwerp to Italy. “We are pleased that SkyAlps is reaffirming its confidence in Antwerp Airport,” said CEO Eric Dumas. “SkyAlps had an excellent start at Antwerp Airport, and the new destination was clearly well-received. Belgians, Dutch, and Italians easily found their way to Antwerp. We are confident that SkyAlps will have another successful winter season.”

Stephen Marnef, SkyAlps: “From Antwerp, we reach both the Dutch and Belgian markets. Additionally, we see increased interest in travelling to Antwerp from the South Tyrol region. With three flights per week again, we hope for another great season.”

Fuel-Efficient Fleet

The flights will be operated using a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft with seating for 78 passengers. The Dash 8-400 is an extremely fast turboprop aircraft capable of covering short distances almost as quickly as a regional turbojet. Additionally, it is a very fuel-efficient aircraft, consuming only 2.3 litres of fuel per passenger per 100 kilometres, which is 40% below the European average. The Italian airline also offers the option to offset your CO2 emissions when making a booking.

Maximum Comfort

Both Antwerp Airport and Bolzano Airport are regional airports that prioritize comfort and stress-free travel. Travelers can enjoy quick turnaround times at both airports, allowing them to start their vacation in peace. The flight time to Bolzano is approximately one and a half hours.

Flight Schedule

Wednesday & Sunday

Departure from Bolzano: 14:00

Arrival in Antwerp: 15:55

Departure from Antwerp: 16:40

Arrival in Bolzano: 18:35

Saturday

Departure from Bolzano: 12:00

Arrival in Antwerp: 13:55

Departure from Antwerp: 14:40

Arrival in Bolzano: 16:35