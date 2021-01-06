U.K.’s watchdog to investigate Ryanair’s “Jab & Go” advertising

The Advertising and Standards Authority (ASA) is investigating Irish budget airline Ryanair after a recent campaign showing a syringe and a vaccine bottle inviting passengers to simply “Jab & Go”, accompanied by a promotion deal.

ASA has received more than 1,600 complaints about the advert. Some complainers argued that the advert is misleading customers into thinking the vaccine would be rolled out across the population by Summer 2021 and that travel restrictions won’t apply by then, others are suggesting that the advert is trivialising the pandemic on individuals and society.

The ASA will now investigate and decide whether the advert breaks its guidelines.