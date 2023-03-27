Ryanair opens 8 new routes from Stockholm Arlanda in Summer 2023

On 9 February, Ryanair announced its new flight schedule from Stockholm for summer 2023 with 8 new routes to sunny locations such as Malta, Porto and Valencia, as well as exciting city break destinations such as Dublin, Pisa and Turin. This record-breaking schedule means that Ryanair will base a new aircraft in Stockholm (5 in total) for the summer of 2023.

Ryanair’s schedule for Stockholm summer 2023 will deliver:

1 new based aircraft (5 total)

8 new routes: Dublin, Birmingham, Malta, Porto, Pisa, Turin, Tuzla and Valencia (45 routes in total)

Increased frequency of 10 routes, incl. Kraków, Milan, Thessaloniki, Vienna and domestic lines

Ryanair will fly 320 flights per week to/from Stockholm in the summer of 2023 (+6% growth compared to the summer of 2022), increasing tourism and jobs and giving Stockholm customers the most choice at the lowest prices when booking their summer holiday. This growth is supported by Ryanair’s $500 million investment in Arlanda Airport, with 5 based aircraft and over 2,000 jobs being created.

Although Ryanair is growing in Stockholm this summer, the airline is calling on the Swedish government to scrap the recent increase in air tax of up to €2 per passenger, which is hurting Swedish jobs, regional development and economic competitiveness, and let Ryanair deliver even more growth, tourism and jobs to Sweden next summer.