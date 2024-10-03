Ryanair flight evacuated after engine surge at Brindisi Airport, passengers safely evacuated

On 3 October, a Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS (registered 9H-QCB) was about to take off from Brindisi Airport in Italy to Turin as flight FR8826 when the aircraft’s right engine surged. Flames appeared on the right-hand side of the aircraft, caught on camera by passengers.

After the aircraft came to a stop, about 200 passengers evacuated through emergency evacuation slides. However instructed by the crew to leave (hand)luggage behind and to get out ASAP, passengers were seen outside holding their belongings.

Passengers were bussed to the airport terminal while airport authorities temporarily closed the airport due to the incident.

On the event, a spokesperson said: “Salento (Brindisi) Airport had to close after a departing aircraft encountered a problem, requiring an emergency evacuation.”

A relief aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered 9H-VUW, carried the stranded passengers to their destination with a delay of 5 hours.

