Budapest Airport bound for new destination Belfast, with Ryanair

Budapest Airport ended last year with the confirmation that Belfast, a previously unserved destination, would be added to the gateway’s route map for the summer season. Celebrating the commencement of the twice-weekly service today, Ryanair will connect the Hungarian capital city to Northern Ireland’s capital and largest city for the first time.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, comments: “It’s fantastic that Ryanair is filling another of our white spots this year. The carrier’s latest addition of a link to Belfast joins its established services to Dublin and Shannon, seeing us offer a total of 341 flights to Ireland this summer. Building on its overall operations will see Ryanair offer close to 7,400 flights throughout S23 from Budapest.”