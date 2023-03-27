Eurowings opens a route from Helsinki-Vantaa to Berlin

The airline Eurowings opened a new route from Helsinki-Vantaa to Berlin on March 26, 2023. The route will continue to be operated with four direct flights per week.

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport connections to Central Europe improved when Eurowings opened a new connection to Berlin-Brandenburg Airport on Sunday. The route is the airline’s first from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

In the future, you can fly to the German capital four times a week. The estimated flight time for the route is 2 hours and 10 minutes.

“It’s great that new routes are opening at Finavia’s airports and that our passengers’ connections to the world are improving. The route also opens a new connection to Finland for passengers from Germany, just in time for the summer season,” says Petri Vuori, head of route development at Finavia.

Eurowings is the low-cost airline within the Lufthansa Group, specialising in direct flights around Europe.

Source: Finavia