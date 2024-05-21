Aer Lingus launches new Dublin to Las Vegas route

Aer Lingus announced the launch of its much-anticipated inaugural flights from Dublin, Ireland to Las Vegas, United States starting October 25th, 2024. Tickets go on sale today (21 May), providing travelers the opportunity to experience the vibrant energy of the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

Flights will operate three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, on a widebody Airbus A330-300. This new route will be available until April 29th, 2025, including the Easter mid-term break.

Las Vegas, renowned for its dazzling entertainment, thrilling sports events, and natural wonders like the Grand Canyon, offers an ideal escape from the autumn chill. The city’s legendary entertainment scene features spectacular shows and concerts from artists like Garth Brooks and Adele to Cirque du Soleil performances.

“Aer Lingus is bringing this iconic destination to Irish customers seeking an escape to the winter sun,” said Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive Officer. “Las Vegas is a long-held ambition of ours, and the launch of this new route is a significant moment for us and our customers.”

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus to Las Vegas for the very first time. This direct service from Dublin will undoubtedly motivate Irish travelers and visitors throughout Europe to discover everything Las Vegas has to offer.”

Las Vegas is also a hub for major conferences and conventions, making Aer Lingus the perfect choice for both leisure and business travelers. The new route offers seamless connections for passengers from cities across Europe, including Manchester, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, Amsterdam, and Düsseldorf.

Flights start from €499 return, including taxes and charges. Passengers can enjoy enhanced Wi-Fi speeds and an expanded inflight entertainment selection featuring more movie blockbusters, documentaries, and the latest TV shows.

For more information and to book your flight to Las Vegas, visit www.aerlingus.com.