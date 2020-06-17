Ryanair announces new Stuttgart and Dusseldorf flights from 1st July

Ryanair on Tuesday, 16th June, announced 26 routes from Dusseldorf and Stuttgart starting from 1st July. Customers in Dusseldorf and Stuttgart can now enjoy Ryanair’s fares on a wide choice of routes:

– Sunshine holidays including Croatia, Greece, Italy, Montenegro & Spain

– City breaks including Barcelona, Bologna, Copenhagen & Naples

– Business routes including Dublin, Milan & London

Thousands of seats from €29.99, are now available for booking until midnight Friday (19th Jun) for travel in July and August. Since these low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

Speaking today, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“Ryanair is delighted to offer its low, low fares from Dusseldorf and Stuttgart on 26 routes, including brand new routes from Dusseldorf to Barcelona, Dublin and London and from Stuttgart to Barcelona. Ryanair will be pleased to accommodate all Lauda passengers who have booked on these routes which will be operated on a wet-lease basis by Lauda A320 aircraft until the end of the summer.”

Note: Lauda, a Ryanair Group airline, will no longer offer scheduled services in its own name from Stuttgart and Dusseldorf. Lauda customers who have booked flights to/from Stuttgart or Dusseldorf in July, August & September will be transferred free of charge to Ryanair flights on the same routes and the same day. Customers who have booked Lauda flights to/from Stuttgart or Dusseldorf on different days to the Ryanair flights may also change to the Ryanair flight free of charge by using their Laudamotion reservation on Ryanair.com. All affected Lauda customers will be issued with an email notice of these changes today to advise them of their options.

16 June 2020