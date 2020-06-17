Eighty vacancies for Brussels Airport based DHL Aviation

DHL Aviation, located at Brussels Airport, is hiring. In total, the logistics company has eighty vacancies. The company saw a volume increase between 15 to 20% compared to last year.

Two years ago, DHL Express proudly opened its brand new Brussels Airport hub, an investment of over €140 million. The company now sees an increase of pharma and e-commerce shipments.

At Brussels Airport, DHL Aviation employs 1,500 people. Around 300 trucks are required to handle the 50 flights to and from Brussels.

For DHL Aviation vacancies, check Aviation24.be’s job page.