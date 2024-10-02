Ryanair sees 10% growth in September 2024 traffic, welcoming 19.1 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc reported a strong performance for September 2024, with a 10% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same month last year. The airline welcomed 19.1 million passengers in September, up from 17.4 million in September 2023. This growth is accompanied by a consistent load factor of 94%, indicating that seat occupancy levels remain unchanged year-on-year.

In September 2024, Ryanair operated over 106,000 flights, reflecting its vast operational scale across Europe.

Rolling Annual Performance: Looking at the rolling annual statistics, Ryanair saw an 8% increase in passenger numbers, with 193.6 million passengers in the year leading up to September 2024, compared to 178.9 million in the previous year. The load factor remained steady at 94%, demonstrating the airline’s ability to maintain high demand while scaling its operations.

The growth in passenger numbers signals Ryanair’s continued recovery and expansion, making it one of Europe’s leading low-cost carriers.