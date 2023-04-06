Royal Jordanian launches new route between Amman and Brussels

As part of the airline’s strategic plans to expand its global network and welcome new visitors to the Kingdom, Royal Jordanian (RJ) has announced a new direct route between Amman, Jordan and Brussels, Belgium beginning October 26. RJ will begin operating twiceweekly flights between the two capital cities allowing passengers to travel from Belgium to Jordan, and vice versa, in just around four to five hours.

RJ142 47 BRU AMM 15h15 22h00
RJ141 47 AMM BRU 11h00 14h15

Systems are open for individual bookings. Allotments and groups can be requested. The new Brussels expansion as part of RJ’s new strategy to focus on tourism into Jordan and
becoming the airline of choice for the levant region.

Royal Jordanian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Makhlouf: “Today, we are thrilled to announce our new route to Brussels, Belgium. Adding Brussels to our everexpanding network will allow tourists from Belgium to visit Jordan easily and directly. Facilitating tourism to the Kingdom is a core focus of RJ’s new strategyas is our commitment to further developing Amman as the main gateway to the Levant, by offering improved connectivity to our broader network. This new route is yet another step in line with our fiveyear growth plan, through which we also plan to significantly increase our fleet, from 24 aircraft to more than 40 in the next three to five years.”

We are very happy to welcome Royal Jordanian Airlines back to Brussels Airport after a 10year absence and, in particular, to offer our passengers the opportunity to discover the city of Amman”, says Arnaud Feist, Brussels Airport CEO. “As a modern country with a rich history, Jordan is a true gem and a great destination for a city break or an extended stay.

The fact that Royal Jordanian Airlines continues to modernize its fleet with energyefficient aircraft fits perfectly within Brussels Airport’s sustainable development strategy.”

In line with the airline’s strategic plan to modernize its narrowbody fleet, Royal Jordanian Airlines recently announced the purchase of 40 new narrowbody aircraft, including a fleet of 30 brandnew Airbus A320neos and E195E2 Embraer commercial jets.

