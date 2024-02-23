Qantas operates special A380 flight from Melbourne to Sydney amid severe weather impact

Due to anticipated severe storms affecting Sydney, Airservices Australia has imposed limitations on arrivals and departures, causing cancellations and delays. Qantas responds by deploying an Airbus A380 from Melbourne to Sydney, accommodating 485 passengers affected by the disruptions.

The operational spare A380, typically reserved for international flights, demonstrates Qantas’ commitment to ensuring domestic resilience during challenging weather conditions. The A380 flight will replace three narrow-body flights.

The special flight, QF7168, will depart Melbourne at 17:00 and arrive in Sydney at 18:40, offering an alternative for impacted customers.