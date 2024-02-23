Delta Air Lines is Brisbane-bound with a brand-new flight from Los Angeles

Delta Airlines will introduce a seasonal route from Los Angeles (LAX) to Brisbane (BNE), Australia, starting from December 4, 2024, operating three times per week through March 28, 2025.

This addition is part of Delta’s largest-ever winter schedule to the South Pacific, offering up to 17 weekly flights between the U.S. and Australia. The new route allows customers to immerse themselves in the charm of Brisbane and explore other destinations in Australia.

Delta’s investment in the South Pacific region also includes daily service from LAX to Sydney, daily service to Auckland, New Zealand, and three-times-weekly flights to Tahiti.

The route will operate on the Airbus A350-900 with four product experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.